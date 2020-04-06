Sports Minute: NBA coaches prepare for possible intriguing playoff matchups

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

With NBA games indefinitely on hold there has been a lot of discussion about postseason possibilities. That includes coaches around the league. If NBA games do resume this season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic the league may choose to go with the option of immediately starting the postseason. Toronto coach Nick Nurse said he’s trying to prepare for every possibility that would allow the Raptors a chance to defend their title. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer has spent part of this hiatus studying the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets _ the Bucks’ two most likely first-round playoff foes.

