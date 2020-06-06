Sports Minute: Newgarden wins pole as IndyCar season starts at steamy Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - IndyCar drivers are finally back on the track for what usually would be the midpoint of their season. The open-wheel series is having an all-in-one-day event at Texas Motor Speedway to open its season nearly three months later than expected because of the coronavirus pandemic. Defending IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden is on the pole for Saturday night's race with five-time champion Scott Dixon also on the front row. They qualified after a two-hour practice. The 200-lap race at night on the 1 1/2-mile oval will wrap up the opening event. The massive grandstands can hold more than 100,000 fans. But the were empty since no spectators are allowed.

