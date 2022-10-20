Sports Minute: No Kiffin, no problem: FAU rolls past SMU 52-28 in Boca Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - Florida Atlantic's first game in the post-Lane Kiffin era was a smashing success. Chris Robison threw for 305 yards and two scores and the Owls rolled past SMU 52-28 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday. James Charles ran for two scores for FAU. The Owls were coached by interim coach Glenn Spencer and now get taken over by new coach Willie Taggart after Kiffin left earlier this month to take over at Ole Miss. Xavier Jones ran for a pair of touchdowns for SMU.

