x

Sports Minute: Notre Dame, Oregon top 2021 Maui Invitational field

2 hours 59 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 May 01, 2020 12:06 PM May 01, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Former tournament champion Notre Dame and Oregon headline the 2021 Maui Invitational field. The bracket also includes Butler, Houston, Saint Mary’s, Wisconsin, Texas A&M and host Chaminade. Notre Dame won the Maui title in its last appearance in 2017, beating Wichita State in the championship game. Kansas beat Dayton 90-84 in overtime to win the 2019 title.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days