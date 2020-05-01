Sports Minute: Notre Dame, Oregon top 2021 Maui Invitational field

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Former tournament champion Notre Dame and Oregon headline the 2021 Maui Invitational field. The bracket also includes Butler, Houston, Saint Mary’s, Wisconsin, Texas A&M and host Chaminade. Notre Dame won the Maui title in its last appearance in 2017, beating Wichita State in the championship game. Kansas beat Dayton 90-84 in overtime to win the 2019 title.

