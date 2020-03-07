Sports Minute: Pulido scores, Sporting KC defeats Dynamo 4-0
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Sporting Kansas City recorded four goals and blanked the Houston Dynamo on the way to a 4-0 shutout win. Sporting Kansas City improved to 2-0-0 with the victory, and Houston fell to 0-1-1.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Missing Vietnam Valley Veteran to be honored 50 years later
-
Valley congressman details COVID-19 spending package
-
City ordinance: McAllen residents to pickup leaves on property to prevent drainage...
-
Public intoxication charge for sleeping in the car
-
Sullivan City police chief to take on top cop position in Alamo