Sports Minute: Pulido scores, Sporting KC defeats Dynamo 4-0

2 hours 57 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 March 07, 2020 8:57 PM March 07, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Sporting Kansas City recorded four goals and blanked the Houston Dynamo on the way to a 4-0 shutout win. Sporting Kansas City improved to 2-0-0 with the victory, and Houston fell to 0-1-1.

