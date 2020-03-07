Sports Minute: Pulido scores, Sporting KC defeats Dynamo 4-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Sporting Kansas City recorded four goals and blanked the Houston Dynamo on the way to a 4-0 shutout win. Sporting Kansas City improved to 2-0-0 with the victory, and Houston fell to 0-1-1.

