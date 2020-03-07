Sports Minute: Reaves 41 points, last FG for Oklahoma in 78-76 win at TCU

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Austin Reaves scored 41 points, the last a game-winning jumper with a half-second left as Oklahoma beat TCU 78-76. The Sooners trailed by as many as 19 points after halftime Saturday. They never led until Reaves made his contested jumper. Reaves had 15 points in a 23-9 run by Oklahoma over the final five minutes. The Sooners clinched the No. 3 seed for the Big 12 tournament instead of slipping to seventh. Kristian Doolittle, the only Oklahoma senior, had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Desmond Bane had 24 points for TCU.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.