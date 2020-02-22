Sports Minute: Ricks leads Abilene Christian over SE Louisiana 75-69

HAMMOND, La. (AP) - Payten Ricks had 18 points as Abilene Christian topped Southeastern Louisiana 75-69. Ricks hit 8 of 10 free throws. Coryon Mason had 15 points for Abilene Christian (17-10, 12-4 Southland Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Kolton Kohl added 12 points. Clay Gayman had 11 points. Brandon Gonzalez scored a career-high 21 points for the Lions (6-21, 3-13), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Ty Brewer added 16 points. Nick Caldwell had 11 points and eight rebounds.

