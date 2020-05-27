Sports Minute: Ross Stripling pitches ... financial advice during pandemic

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

Ross Stripling has spent baseball's hiatus making pitches - financial pitches. Instead of taking the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is a financial adviser for B. Riley Wealth Management. Stripling has spent much of the last two months working on an island -- the one in the kitchen of his Houston home. Stripling is bullish, citing low interest rates. He manages about $10 million in assets across roughly 40 stocks and 10 accounts, including one or two from Dodgers teammates. He is 20-24 with a 3.51 ERA in four seasons.

