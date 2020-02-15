Sports Minute: Seguin's overtime goal gives Stars 4-3 win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) - Tyler Seguin scored twice, including the overtime winner, to give the Dallas Stars a comeback 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Mattias Janmark and Blake Comeau scored in regulation for the Stars, who trailed 3-0 before rallying. Joe Pavelski had two assists after missing two games with an injury as the Stars extended their winning streak to four games and improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Joel Armia, Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins scored for the Canadiens (27-26-8), who have lost four in a row. Ben Bishop made 28 saves and outdueled Montreal's Carey Price, who allowed four goals on 26 shots.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.