Sports Minute: Seguin scores as Stars beat Maple Leafs 3-2
TORONTO (AP) - Tyler Seguin snapped a 17-game goal drought, Ben Bishop made 27 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2. Denis Gurianov and Radek Faksa also scored for Dallas, which earned its third straight victory. Toronto dropped to 2-3-1 over its last six. Auston Matthews scored his 41st goal for the Maple Leafs, and Zach Hyman got his 17th.
