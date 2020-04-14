Sports Minute: Stadium work mostly ongoing, though altered by pandemic

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) - Workers are still showing up in Inglewood, California, Las Vegas, Seattle and Columbus, Ohio, and making progress on stadium and arena projects. But work has mostly come to a halt at Belmont Park on Long Island, and in Austin, Texas. The pandemic has affected sports construction projects in different ways across the country. Of the ongoing projects in the NFL, NHL and MLS, work has continued in some places under strict new guidelines while it has stopped in other locations, potentially changing the timelines for when the new venues can open.

