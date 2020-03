Sports Minute: Stephen F. Austin beats Abilene Christian 77-72

ABILENE, Texas (AP) - Kevon Harris had 23 points as Stephen F. Austin extended its win streak to 14 games, narrowly defeating Abilene Christian 77-72. Clay Gayman led the Wildcats with 17 points.

