Sports Minute: Stephen F. Austin wins 15th straight, Southland title

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) - Gavin Kensmil scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and Stephen F. Austin won its 15th straight game and the Southland Conference regular-season championship, 68-57 over Sam Houston State on Saturday. Cameron Johnson and Roti Ware scored 13 apiece in the final game of the regular season for the Lumberjacks (28-3, 19-1 Southland Conference), who earned first- and second-round byes in the conference tournament that starts Wednesday. Kai Mitchell scored 14 with eight rebounds and two blocks and Chad Bowie had 11 points for the Bearkats (18-13, 11-9), who entered ranked fourth in conference standings. Zach Nutall scored 10 points.

