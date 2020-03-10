Sports Minute: Texans sign K Fairbairn and TE Fells to contract extensions

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans have signed free agents kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn and tight end Darren Fells to contract extensions. Terms of the deals were not released.

