Sports Minute: Texas Kickoff pushed back a day for Mississippi-Baylor
HOUSTON (AP) - The Texas Kickoff game between Mississippi and Baylor is moving back a day. Game officials announced Monday it will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium instead of that Saturday.It’s scheduled to be part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend opening schedule. Both teams are led by new coaches, the Rebels’ Lane Kiffin and the Bears’ Dave Aranda. It’s the fifth edition of the Texas Kickoff on the holiday weekend.Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup haven’t been announced.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
TABC Enforces Alcohol, COVID-19 Safety Restrictions at Bars
-
San Benito High School student-athlete tests positive for coronavirus
-
Mission implements curfew for non-essential travel in emergency meeting
-
Church group that builds homes for those in-need find alternative way to...
-
New safety measures in effect at Hidalgo County Tax Office