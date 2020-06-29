Sports Minute: Texas Tech again taps SEC for grad transfer in LSU's Monroe

Texas Tech has added another graduate transfer from an SEC power by signing former LSU safety Eric Monroe. He joins the Red Raiders about a week after running back Chadarius Townsend came over from Alabama. Monroe played in LSU’s 42-25 victory over Clemson for the national championship last season and recorded a tackle in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the semifinals. Monroe had 21 tackles over three seasons for the Tigers. He was a highly rated recruit out of high school in the Houston area.

