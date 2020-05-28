Sports Minute: Texas to allow some fans at outdoor pro sports events

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas will soon allow outdoor pro sports events to have a limited number of spectators under a new order from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor had previously said no fans would be allowed. The change starts in June and allows fans up to 25 percent of a venue's capacity with guidelines to control the spread of coronavirus. IndyCar is set to start its season at Texas Motor Speedway June 6. Track President Eddie Gossage said that even with the new rule the Genesys 300 still won't include fans. He said there's not enough time to adjust before the race.

