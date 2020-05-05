Sports Minute: Todd ready to return to PGA Tour, willing to take on risks
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Brendon Todd expects there to be some risks from the new coronavirus when the PGA Tour resumes its schedule. But he's willing to take them if it means getting back to playing. Todd says the tour is starting to outline plans for the return. That includes players testing at home, at the tournament when they arrive and again during the week. Todd says his biggest reservation is getting the virus while at a tournament and having to quarantine for 14 days away from home. He says he believes the tour is controlling the environment the best it can. The tour is tentatively scheduled to return June 11-14 at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Cine El Rey in McAllen at risk of permanent closure
-
McAllen salon prepares to reopen under Phase 2
-
Alton flea market implementing drive-thru operation to keep customers, vendors safety
-
STHS: No visitation policy to remain in place at hospitals
-
Concerned citizens report potential abuse of horses, Hidalgo County cowboy says no...