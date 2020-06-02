Sports Minute: Tour creates pathway for NCAA players who go stay 4 years

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The PGA Tour now has a path for NCAA players who stay in college all four years. The program is called PGA Tour University, and it starts later this summer. Eligible players must stay in college at least four years and will earn ranking points for their final two years. The top five will have status on the Korn Ferry Tour after the college seasons ends in June. The next 10 will have status on the three smaller tours in China, Latin America and Canada. It helps seniors this year who can go back for a fifth year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

