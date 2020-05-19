Sports Minute: TV production does its part in conservative return to golf

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Pressure wasn't limited to the players when live golf returned to TV at Seminole. The television production was scaled back so much that only six cameras were used. And to keep with social distancing guidelines, the crew used a bonded cellular network. Instead of a radio frequency sent to a truck on site, images were sent 250 miles away to PGA Tour Entertainment headquarters. And if that wasn't enough, a plane used for overhead shots was running low on fuel and had to leave right when the Taylor Driving Relief exhibition headed for extra holes. Rory McIlroy won a closest-to-the-pin contest from 120 yards for six skins worth $1.1 million.

