Sports Minute: Watford scores 22 and LSU overcomes Texas rally 69-67

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Trendon Watford scored 22 points and LSU survived a furious second-half rally by Texas to earn a 69-67 win Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Tigers have won eight in a row. Watford's tough layup put LSU ahead 62-60 before Skylar Mays made two free throws with 49 seconds left. Watford made two more with 16 seconds to play to seal the victory. Texas had lost at West Virginia by 38 in its last game and trailed LSU by 16 early in the second half before rallying to take the lead late. Andrew Jones scored 20 for Texas.

