Sports Minute: Willis leads Incarnate Word over Houston Baptist 84-82

2 weeks 1 day 2 hours ago Wednesday, January 29 2020 Jan 29, 2020 January 29, 2020 8:59 PM January 29, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

HOUSTON (AP) - Keaston Willis had 23 points as Incarnate Word edged Houston Baptist 84-82. Jason Thompson led the Huskies with 19 points and seven rebounds.

