Sports Minute: Wings bolster franchise with 3 of top 7 picks in WNBA draft
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
The WNBA draft went about as well as the Dallas Wings could have hoped after pushing toward the night for so long. The Wings had three of the top seven picks Friday. Team president Greg Bibb says this draft will be an important moment in the franchise's history. Dallas picked Oregon 6-foot-4 forward Satou Sabally second overall. Princeton guard and three-time Ivy League player of the year Bella Alarie was taken by the Wings with the fifth pick. They got 5-10 South Carolina point guard Tyasha Harris at No. 7.
