Spring Breakers volunteering to feed Brownsville's homeless

While many students are looking to have fun and relax during Spring Break, nearly 30 youth church members from north Dallas are giving back to the Brownsville community.

The volunteers assisted in feeding the homeless for the third year in a row. They also provided clothes and hygiene kits.

“I have so much empathy for other people,” volunteer Avery Garcia said. “Everybody has their own story, everybody goes through hard times.”

Helping bring the volunteers together is Iglesia Bautista West Brownsville Pastor Carlos Navarro.

“During Spring Break, and especially during the summer when a lot of younger people instead go to have fun at the beach or relax, they invest not only their time, but their resources to gather with us,” Navarro said.

Although people in the community received help, the need isn't going away.

Those interested in helping the church can drop off clothes and food at Iglesia Bautista West Brownsville, located at 925 W St Charles St.

