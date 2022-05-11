STAAR testing returns after two years off

STAAR testing is officially underway for third to eight grade students this week.

It's the first time the STARR testing was given out to students since it was cancelled in 2020. Testing for it became optional in 2021 to measure how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted students learning.

“The challenges faced by teachers included attendance, making sure those learning gaps were closed,” Beatriz Hernandez, Brownsville ISD director of assessment research and evaluation, said.

The STAAR test will be administered for the rest of the week - and students who don't get a chance to take it have until next Friday to do so.

