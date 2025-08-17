Starbase city leaders to discuss property tax rate
Starbase city leaders are set to talk about the proposed property tax rate on Wednesday.
The city is looking at possibly approving a tax rate of 50 cents per $100. There will also be a public hearing on the proposed budget for the upcoming 2025 to 2026 fiscal year.
As previously reported, the city currently has two sources of income. That includes building permits and a $1.5 million tax note the city will pay back to SpaceX over the course of a year.
