Starbase city leaders to discuss property tax rate

Starbase city leaders are set to talk about the proposed property tax rate on Wednesday.

The city is looking at possibly approving a tax rate of 50 cents per $100. There will also be a public hearing on the proposed budget for the upcoming 2025 to 2026 fiscal year.

As previously reported, the city currently has two sources of income. That includes building permits and a $1.5 million tax note the city will pay back to SpaceX over the course of a year.