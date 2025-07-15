Starr County association seeking volunteers in Central Texas flood relief efforts

People in Starr County are planning a second trip to the Kerrville area to assist in recovery efforts after a devastating flood hit the area during the 4th of July.

The Starr County Commerce Association is looking for volunteers to join them.

“The donations keep coming and coming, but not enough people to help,” Rio Grande City resident Mayra Montezano said. “I could go back as many times as I need to.”

Shortly after the floods hit, Montezano went to Kerrville with the Starr County Commerce Association to drop off donations.

“But then, as soon as we got there, we saw people that needed help,” Montezano said.

Emmanuel Camacho, the association’s president, echoed Montezano’s views.

“They need help with volunteers, they don't have volunteers to help and reroute donations,” Camacho said. “They need help rerouting donations to hotels and community centers."

The Starr County Commerce Association set up an online form for people to sign up to volunteer to organize donations and help with the clean-up process inside homes.

The group leaves on Friday, July 18. Transportation and meals will be provided.

“Anybody that would like to volunteer is more than welcome to come,” Montezano said.

