Starr County residents react to new border security efforts

Starr County residents and officials are reacting to new border security efforts.

On Tuesday, Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced her agency is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety to put up razor wire on state-owned land in Starr County.

Extra state law enforcement will also be provided.

The new efforts are designed to prevent drug and human trafficking in Starr County.

Resident Violeta Gonzalez said the proposal could put people at risk.

“Something has to be done, but not to that extreme,” Gonzalez said. “Wire is too harsh. Too harsh."

While Gonzalez disagrees with part of the state's plans, others say all help is welcome.

Jose Villarreal comes from a family of ranchers. Their land in Rio Grande City sits on the river.

He still lives on the land, but he says his ranching days ended.

“We used to carry cattle, but now we can't because the fences are always down,” Villarreal said, adding that migrants who cross the river illegally damage his property often.

The state already has access to the Starr County property where that razor wire will go up.

It's unclear when that project will start.

Watch the video above for the full story.