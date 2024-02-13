DPS, Texas General Land Office partner up to boost border security in the Valley

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the General Land Office announced two more border security partnerships based solely in Starr County.

Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced the two agencies will be putting up razor wire on state-owned land in Starr County.

The land office said they already have some of that land in mind and the wire will be used to deter human and drug smuggling.

"Anywhere that the General Land Office has property, we want to make sure that we're free and clear, and get the barriers set up to divert traffic away from it," Buckingham said.

They also announced they'll be looking for more land to build a training facility for DPS and the National Guard, but they're still deciding if they'll use land they already own or if they'll be claiming new land.