Starr County woman tests positive for coronavirus, total now 9
Health officials in Starr County confirmed a ninth person has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a post on the county’s Facebook page, the patient is a Rio Grande City woman in her late 60s.
Officials also did not indicate if the patient is a travel-related case, linked to a previous case or community spread.
Of the total number of virus patients in Starr County, seven have been cleared and released from isolation. Two remain under medical supervision, according to officials.
More News
News Video
-
IRS provides tool for non-filers to register to receive virus relief payments
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: 3G Propane Services
-
STHS ER in Weslaco to hand out face masks even as mandate...
-
UPDATE: As statewide stay-at-home order expires, Cameron County judge urges residents to...
-
Brownsville to allow Harlingen residents access to drive-thru testing site