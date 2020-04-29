Starr County woman tests positive for coronavirus, total now 9

Health officials in Starr County confirmed a ninth person has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a post on the county’s Facebook page, the patient is a Rio Grande City woman in her late 60s.

Officials also did not indicate if the patient is a travel-related case, linked to a previous case or community spread.

Of the total number of virus patients in Starr County, seven have been cleared and released from isolation. Two remain under medical supervision, according to officials.