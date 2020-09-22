Stars, Lightning tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-6, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning are in a 1-1 series tie in the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 3-2.

The Stars are 15-12-2 against non-conference opponents. Dallas has scored 42 power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.

The Lightning are 15-9-3 in non-conference play. Tampa Bay averages 9.4 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 assists and has 50 points this season. Joel Kiviranta has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Nikita Kucherov has 85 total points while scoring 33 goals and totaling 52 assists for the Lightning. Ondrej Palat has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Radek Faksa: out (undisclosed), Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).

