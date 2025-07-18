State officials announce financial aid for Valley farmers impacted by water shortages
Rio Grande Valley farmers impacted by water shortages will soon be eligible for financial aid.
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller held a press conference in Mission on Friday to announce the delivery of drought relief funding to help local farmers recover from low water levels available for irrigating crops.
The funds are coming from the 1944 Water Treaty Agricultural Assistance Program. It references the 1944 Binational Treaty that coordinates how water in the Rio Grande watershed is shared between the United States and Mexico.
It's part of a $280 million grant between the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Checks to farmers will be handed out next week.
