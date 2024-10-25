State, Valley trade leaders urge lawmakers to invest more in the electric grid

Business leaders say Texas will lose money if it doesn't invest more in the electric grid.

The findings were released in a report by the Austin-based Perryman Group. The report says Texas could lose tens of billions of dollars in business if officials under-invest in the power grid.

Pressures on the grid include high temperatures, population growth and business growth.

"What would help us is for there to be allocations, for there to be approval of additional transmission services, for there to be funding methods for them to make these improvements and really bring those trunk lines to the Rio Grande Valley, and have redundancies," RGV Partnership CEO Daniel Silva said.

The RGV Partnership wants lawmakers to use money from the state's rainy day fund for the grid.