Steven Lancia delivers walk-off hit in 13-inning marathon matchup

The UTRGV baseball team finished a marathon of a matchup late on Saturday night in Edinburg.

The game went 13 innings before the Vaqueros finally brought home the victory as senior catcher Steven Lancia drove home the winning run with a walk-off double to score third baseman Easton Moomau.

The game lasted nearly 5 hours, drawing the fifth largest crowd in UTRGV baseball history.

The team is now a perfect 8-0 in conference play. That ties the best start to the conference season in program history.

"I tried to stay short with it, drive something the other way, caught it out in front on a changeup and it just happened to go our way there," Lancia said of his clutch hitting. "I was just like, he's gotta get home here. We gotta end it here... It feels good, we just gotta keep it going, it's early so everyone's just trying to find their team. As long as we stay hot, I think we're doing well."

The Vaqueros wrap up this series with Nicholls with a noon start on Sunday.