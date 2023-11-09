STHS Behavioral launches chemical dependency unit in Edinburg

South Texas Health System Behavioral is launching a detox and inpatient rehab unit.

The Chemical Dependency Unit is in response to the community's need for substance use disorder treatment, keeping patients closer to home.

The facility is offering counseling, psycho-education, and psychiatric care.

STHS Director Bob Cooper says he hopes it can be a one-stop shop for those dealing with substance use and mental health issues.

"In a rehabilitation program like this, the person has the ability to be off the street for a while and not be confronted with drug use in their neighborhood, in their home, in other areas of their life. And so, they can breathe a little bit," Cooper said.

The unit is now in operation at the Trenton location.