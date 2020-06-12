x

STHS doctor suggests telehealth for patients struggling with money amid pandemic

Friday, June 12 2020
By: Tanvi Varma

Doctors in the Rio Grande Valley have seen a decrease of in-person patient visits since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Kristy Morales, a gynecologist for South Texas Health System, says one factor is contributing is that the pandemic has left many people unemployed.

“Definitely we are seeing a lot more of our moms saying, giving us feedback, that either their husbands or not able to work or they're no longer working with insurances, trying to make sure they are covered and their kids are. It's definitely a stresser,” explained Dr. Morales.

Dr. Morales recommends telehealth appointments, adding it’s less expensive.

