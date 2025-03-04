STHS promotes active lifestyle with safari run in Edinburg

Rio Grande Valley residents should get ready for a special adventure, a safari run for all ages.

South Texas Health System Children's hospital is getting ready for the 3rd Annual Eddie's Safari Run.

STHS System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castañeda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how people can sign up and why it's important for parents to keep their kids active.

The safari run is scheduled for Saturday at STHS Children's in Edinburg. Proceeds from the run will go toward the South Texas Juvenile Diabetes Association.

For more information or to sign up, click here.