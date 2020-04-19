Storms hit South in prelude to tornado threat later Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Strong storms are rattling parts of central Alabama, and forecasters are warning of the possibility of tornadoes later Sunday. The National Weather Service on Sunday says six counties are under a flash flood warning because of heavy rain: Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Jefferson, Shelby and Tuscaloosa. The agency says strong tornadoes are a possibility for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday. Damaging winds and a continued tornado threat will also extend across parts of Georgia and South Carolina through Sunday night. The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South. More than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday, killing at least 36 people.

