String of mass shootings continue across the US: Uvalde, Houston, Nebraska and Virginia

There has been at least 23 mass shootings in the United States since the Uvalde school shooting 11 days ago, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning in Phoenix, Arizona that left nine people injured and one dead.

In southeast Houston, Texas police say at least three people were shot Saturday morning after a suspect opened fire from a U-Haul truck outside a nightclub.

Police are investigating a shooting from Friday night in Omaha, Nebraska that left one person dead and three people injured from gunshot wounds.

In Chesterfield, Virginia police are investigating a shooting that from Friday night that left one person dead and five people injured. Police say more than 50 shots were fired.

In Uvalde, Texas 21 lives were lost after a gunman entered Robb Elementary school a week and a half ago.