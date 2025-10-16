Student of the Week: La Feria Early College High School's Presley Becerra

For Presley Becerra, music is more than just notes on a page. It's a way to bring something beautiful to life.

“I have always been surrounded by music, and I’ve always been inquisitive to learn more about how certain ensembles can make such beautiful sounds,” Presley said.

Presley's love for music runs deep. For the last four years, she's been a part of the Mighty Lion Marching Band at La Feria Early College High School.

She's currently the head drum major of the band.

“Just knowing that I can be a part of something so enriching to other people and so entertaining, it's been a great experience, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Presley said.

Presley also recently joined the school’s mariachi team. She said it was her grandfather who inspired her to join.

“He would always play mariachi music and I would always be surrounded by it growing up, and so to finally be part of an ensemble such as that, it fulfills a childhood dream,” Presley said.

When Presley is not performing, her love for animals takes center stage.

Presley recently completed an internship at the Gladys Porter Zoo Education Center, where she worked with different animals.

“I'm very fortunate to have experienced this because throughout high school, I've known I want to work with animals, I just didn't know how,” Presley said.

Presley said that experience solidified her decision to study animal science with a concentration in veterinary technology at Texas A&M University Kingsville. She said her goal is to one day be a part of conservation and habitat restoration efforts.

“This world is a beautiful place, and I feel passionately about protecting those that can't protect themselves,” Presley said.

At school, Presley ranks #1 in her class and is the president of the National Honor Society and a member of the digital media club.

Behind all her success, Presley said her family — especially her mom — have been her source of strength.

Now, she hopes to inspire others the same way they inspire her.

Watch the video above for the full story.