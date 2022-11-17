Student of the Week recipients honored at banquet
A big celebration was held Wednesday in honor of some of the Valley’s brightest students.
For the last several weeks, Channel 5 News has highlighted several students as part of our Student of the Week segments.
The students were recognized in a banquet at Bert Ogden Cadillac in Edinburg.
Our very own Tim Smith was with the students.
For our previous Student of the Week segments, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Elsa police chief: Texas Rangers assisting with fatal shooting investigation
-
Dog food running low, PVAS asks community to donate
-
Woman arrested after stabbing employee at Las Palmas Community Center, police say
-
Pump Patrol: Nov. 17, 2022
-
City of Pharr talks international bridge expansion with counterparts