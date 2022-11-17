x

Student of the Week recipients honored at banquet

Wednesday, November 16 2022

A big celebration was held Wednesday in honor of some of the Valley’s brightest students.

For the last several weeks, Channel 5 News has highlighted several students as part of our Student of the Week segments.

The students were recognized in a banquet at Bert Ogden Cadillac in Edinburg.

Our very own Tim Smith was with the students.

