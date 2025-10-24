Student of the Week: Port Isabel Early College High School's Pedro Gomez

For Pedro Gomez, success on and off the field starts with hard work and dedication.

As the treasurer for Port Isabel Early College High School's student council and National Honor Society, Pedro said he's learned lessons that go beyond the classroom.

“[I’ve learned] how to work with people. I think that's the most important, being patient, having time management I think is one of the most important things too,” Pedro said.

Pedro is known for balancing a busy schedule.

Football has been a big part of Pedro's life throughout high school. Last year, Pedro was named a first-team, all-district tight end.

Pedro also excels in band as section leader. He's been playing the tuba since he was in the 6th grade and is a two-time area qualifier.

“This year, I'm hoping I make it to state, “Pedro said. “If not, then I'll just be happy to be a part of all the memories because I met a lot of new people and they're amazing."

Pedro's counselor said his work ethic is what sets him apart.

From early morning football practices to late nights studying for dual-credit courses, Pedro’s family said his dedication also inspires them.

Pedro’s next goal is to attend the University of Austin and study forensic psychology.

“My dream job would probably be a forensic analyst or someone that's a therapist at crime scenes, so someone that investigates while also helping people,” Pedro said.

Pedro said his parents are his biggest motivation, and that they've taught him that hard work pays off.

“I always tell myself that in the end, of all of these things will be worth it,” Pedro said.

