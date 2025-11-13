Recipients of KRGV's Student of the Week 2025 honored during banquet
A big celebration was held Wednesday in honor of some of the Valley’s brightest students.
For the last several weeks, Channel 5 News has highlighted several students as part of our Student of the Week segment.
The students were recognized in a banquet at Bert Ogden BMW in Pharr.
Our very own Tim Smith and Sandra Rodriguez were with the students.
