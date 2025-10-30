Student of the Week: La Joya High School's Servando Reyna

At La Joya High School, Servando Reyna is known for taking on challenges and turning them into opportunities.

Once a shy student, he's now found his voice.

“I struggled mainly with some antisocial aspects, I’ve never really enjoyed speaking to other students my freshman year,” Servando said.

That all changed during Servando’s sophomore year when he joined the National Honor Society.

“There I realized that maybe I have somewhere where I actually belong,” Servando said.

Since then, Servando’s confidence has come a long way. He’s now the NHS treasurer and competes in UIL. He said he's constantly pushing himself to grow.

Servando's journey hasn't been easy. He was diagnosed with autism at a young age and his mother said he faced some obstacles growing up.

Servando's hard work has paid off in his academics. He received the AP Scholar with Distinction award his junior year and currently ranks third in his senior class.

“It's a very satisfying aspect of it that I’ve come very far because one day I’m ranked number 20 with one AP course my freshman year, and now I’m a senior taking five AP courses plus a dual enrollment course at UTRGV,” Servando said.

Servando said he hopes to attend Texas A&M or UT Austin to study aerospace engineering to combine his love for math and 3D design.

While the road won't be easy, Servando hopes to inspire others by showing them what's possible when you believe in yourself.

