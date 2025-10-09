Student of the Week: Grulla High School’s Julian Zarate

Grulla High School’s Julian Zarate is known for leading with purpose, and putting his heart into everything he does.

“It's rare to see me at home just there, I have to be doing something,” Julian said. “I'm a very active person."

Julian ranks in the top three of his class and currently serves as class council president — a title he's held for four years. He's also vice-president in the school’s student council and National Honor Society.

Julian said those roles give him the chance to bring people together.

“It just brings me so much joy, it just shows how one little event can bring this community together,” Julian said.

When Julian isn't leading on campus, you can find him onstage performing with Mariachi Grulla De Plata.

“I love it, I get to express myself and I get to express my culture,” Julian said.

Julian is a violinist and vocalist in the group, which has earned top honors across the state and country.

Outside of school, Julian gives back to the community through his volunteer work.

Julian’s teachers said his determination and confidence are what truly make him a standout student.

Julian hopes to attend UT Austin to study government and political science. His dream is to one day become an attorney.

“There's just this drive for law that I have," Julian said.

For Julian, his biggest motivation comes from his family — especially his dad who passed away in 2023.

“To this day, everything that I do is for him," Julian said.

Whether it's at school, on stage, or in his community, Julian aims to always lead with a heart full of pride.

