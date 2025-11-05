Student of the Week: McAllen High School's Elizabeth Ford

At McAllen High School, senior Elizabeth Ford — better known as Ellie — is known for her drive on and off the field.

“I'm involved in BPA — I recently became vice-president — I’m in mock trial, student council, and I play girls varsity soccer,” Ellie said.

Ellie is a four-year varsity soccer player who helped the Lady Bulldogs reach the elite eight in 2022. But soccer isn't just a sport for her, it's part of who she is.

“I love it. I've played it since I was a little baby," Ellie said. “I love running up and down and scoring a lot of goals."

When she's not scoring goals, Ellie is chasing new ones.

From Business Professionals of America to mock trial, Ellie is getting a head start on her future by exploring both law and business.

“I'm really choosing between business and law to study for my job in the future, so I wanted to try both of them to see which one I like best," Ellie said.

Ellie completed four law classes to earn her CTE stole, and even qualified for state through BPA. Her dedication also shows in the classroom as she juggles several dual credit courses and maintains a 4.0 GPA.

“They're not easy, but I like to challenge myself,” Ellie said. “I was thinking about the college credit that I can receive, and I think I have like 30 hours right now."

Ellie's teachers said her success goes beyond grades. It's her heart that truly stands out.

Ellie's kindness comes from a place of resilience. She lost her mom when she was 12 years old.

With her family and friends by her side, Ellie found the strength to keep going.

“I have a lot of people that supported me throughout this and were here for me,” Ellie said. “I was always like mama's little girl. She was such an amazing person to everybody that knew her… I just hope that one day I can be like her."

As Ellie looks ahead, she said she's focused on the future and becoming the kind of person others can look up to.

“I just hope to inspire other people to just be the best version of themselves,” Ellie said.

This fall, Channel 5 News will be highlighting 10 students who shine in and out of the classroom.

The students have already been selected.

