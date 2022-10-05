Student of the Week: Tea Anderson

A Raymondville Early College High School senior dreams to one day use her nursing and ministry degree to do missionary work all over the world.

Tea Anderson is the valedictorian of her senior class.

"I'm the NHS secretary, I'm the senior class president, I am in YAK, Student Council, I'm in yearbook," Anderson said.

Anderson has also been part of various sports team, from varsity volleyball to the cheer squad.

When it comes to her high education, she is already a few steps ahead.

"I've gotten three certificates," Anderson said. I've gotten my marketable skills, my certified nursing assistant, and my pre-nursing degree."

This year, Anderson will be graduating with her associate's degree in science. Her eyes are set on a future at Dallas Baptist University.

"I plan to finish my nursing degree with an RN," Anderson said. "And then also get either double major in ministry or minor in ministry, so that one day I can do missionary work all around the world."

Anderson's drive and education is what makes her this week's Student of the Week.