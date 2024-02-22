Students compete for scholarships at Starr County Fair

The Starr County Fair kicked off in Rio Grande City, which means a lot to the students participating as more than 800 will show their animals

San Isidro Independent School District senior J'elle Longoria has been participated in the fair since she was three years old.

Like a lot of Starr County families, Longoria's comes from generations of ranchers.

She's in the district's Future Farmer of America program. She says the program and the fair teach kids the skills they need to keep ranching alive.

"Like living off the land, and having to provide with what we have," Longoria said.

The program is not just a way to teach kids about agriculture, but it helps receive scholarships that set them ahead in their future.

"You don't have to have X amount of dollars to be able to buy a thousand dollar Steer to be able to participate. We want everybody to be able to participate," Starr County Fair President Doug Anderson said.

Anderson also grew up competing in the fair. He says so far this year the fair has given out $20,000 in scholarships and more are available.

There are almost 900 kids competing in this year's fair. That's 900 students with a chance at financial help for college.

The fair started Wednesday and will stay open through Saturday.

For more information on the fair and the events, click here.