Students explore career opportunities thanks to TSC camp

Students in Brownsville participated in a maritime and port exploration camp to explore different career possibilities.

The camp was hosted by Texas Southmost College, Texas A&M University, and the Port of Brownsville.

According to a news release, the camp was for students to discover and learn more about career opportunities in maritime, logistics, and port operations.

“Students will participate in tours of the Port Offices and port itself to gain a better understanding at how Maritime Business operations function,” the news release stated.

Attendees also visited training facilities and a construction site.