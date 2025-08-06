Su Clinica in Brownsville hosting back-to-school health fair

For some Rio Grande Valley students, the new school year starts next week, and Su Clinica wants to help families get ready with a back to school health fair.

Su Clinica Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr. James Cazares speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the details on the fair. He also provides tips on how to limit screen time for children and how to get them mentally prepared for the upcoming school year.

Su Clinica's back-to-school health fair is scheduled for Saturday, August 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at their Brownsville clinic, located at 105 E Alton Gloor.

For more information, checkout their Facebook page.